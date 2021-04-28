Advertisement

UT announces dates for summer football camps

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo will hold its 2021 summer football camp this June. The camps will be at the Glass Bowl and the Fetterman Training Center on the Toledo main campus.

The camps run from June 4-25 and are open to high school players who will be freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or seniors in the fall of 2021.

There will also be a three-day youth camp for students in grades 2-6 in the fall on June 21-23.

For more information about Toledo Football Summer Camps, go online to //UTRockets.com/FBCamps or call 419-530-3612.

