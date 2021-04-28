Washington Local Schools breaks ground on new elementary school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools broke ground on the new Silver Creek Elementary School.

The new school will replace Jackman and Wernert Elementary, which were constructed in 1954 and 1917.

The 87,000-square-foot school will include 28 state-of-the-art classrooms, over 3,000 square feet of gym space with a connected stage, storm shelters and inclusive playgrounds.

Over 3,000 square feet of dining space will include connected rooms for sensory and allergy dining. Spaces will be dedicated to art, music and STEM.

Twelve students in the Whitmer Career Technical Center’s Construction, Welding, Architecture and Advanced Manufacturing Programs will serve as the “Junior Construction Team” on the project as part of their studies. A team of Jackman and Wernert 4th graders also will participate as “junior apprentices.”

The Collaborative is the architect, and Rudolph Libbe Inc. of the Rudolph Libbe Group is construction manager.

It opens in the Fall of 2022.

