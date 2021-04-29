Advertisement

13abc receives eight Emmy nominations(KFDA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc was honored with eight Emmy nominations by the National Academy for Television Arts & Sciences - Great Lakes Region on Thursday.

The following newscasts and individuals received nominations:

Daytime Newscast - Medium Markets

13abc Action News at 5 p.m. (Mel Watson, Kristen Fofrich)

Evening Newscast - Medium Markets

13abc Action News at 11:00 p.m. (Justin Billau, Elise Waller, Alexander Schwind, Rich Gratop, Shaun Hegarty)

Weekend Newscast - Medium Markets

13abc Action News at 9:00 a.m. (Tony Geftos, Katarina Bodziak, Elise Waller, Alexis Means, McKenzie Kuehnlein, Kayla Molander, Todd Gaertner, Phil Antry, Jud Pratt, Heather Pollauf)

Breaking or Spot News (Single Report)

Toledo Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty (Mel Watson)

Team Coverage

Toledo City Council Corruption (Melissa Watson, Shaun Hegarty, Melissa Voetsch, Tricia Ennis, Lissa Guyton)

Talent: Anchor - Weather

Meteorologist Ross Ellet

Video Essay

Our New Normal? (Todd Gaertner)

Video Journalist

Tony Geftos

