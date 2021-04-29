Advertisement

4/29/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Frost in the forecast...along with a pretty nice weekend
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cooler, lows in the lower to mid 40s. FRIDAY: AM sun, mostly cloudy with a few showers around lunchtime, then sunshine returns for the afternoon and evening, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. SATURDAY: Patchy AM frost, then warmer and mostly sunny, highs near 70. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few evening showers, even warmer, highs in the upper 70s.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels...
One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Manslaughter, hazing, other charges among indictments in Stone Foltz death
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe

Latest News

4/29/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/29/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
April 29th Weather Forecast
April 29th Weather Forecast
Spring Showers Today
April 29th Weather Forecast
April 29th Weather Forecast
April 29th Weather Forecast