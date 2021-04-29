Advertisement

April 29th Weather Forecast

Spring Showers Stick Around Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue off and on through the day today with steady temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds will clear late tonight with a low in the middle 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny most of the day, but a wave of clouds and a few showers will roll in around mid-day to early afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 50s. Saturday will be sunny and around 70. Sunday will be in the upper 70s with a chance of a shower by evening. Light rain is likely on Monday. Another good chance of rain returns for the afternoon on Tuesday.

