Advertisement

Bear breaks through screened porch to swim in Florida pool

‘He’s very sneaky’
By Megan Myers
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WBBH) – Karen Bockrath woke up one morning recently to find this large hole in her screen.

It turned out to be a “bear-y” special guest.

“I would see the pool deck would be all wet,” Bockrath said.

She knew someone or something was sneaking in.

A certain bear who liked to hang out in her backyard immediately came to mind.

“I kind of figured it was the bear, but I couldn’t really catch him,” Bockrath said.

But the bear couldn’t stay stealthy forever. Or could he?

“He’s very sneaky. I mean, I don’t see him unless I hear the water moving or I see a ripple across it,” she said.

Then one day, she heard splashing and Bockrath came outside to find a visitor in her pool.

“There’s a little ledge over there that he sits on,” she said, pointing to steps that go down into the pool.

Now, he’s a dip on a regular basis.

“He always uses the same entrance,” according to Bockrath, an entrance he created by tearing a hole in the screen surrounding the pool.

“This is the first destruction he’s really done,” she said.

Bockrath’s seen bears around her neighborhood for years.

“Now that he’s coming into the pool, it does kind of make me a little nervous at times,” she said.

But her 6-year-old grandson thinks the whole thing is cool.

Bockrath takes pictures of the bear and sends them to him.

“He takes them to show-and-tell and tells everyone this is my grandma’s pet bear,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels...
One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Manslaughter, hazing, other charges among indictments in Stone Foltz death
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe

Latest News

Former Sen. Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, speaks during a Senate Committee...
Senate confirms former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson to lead NASA
houses
"Zip Code Matters" documentary explores modern day segregation
In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect...
5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs
The plane is part of the collection at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Museum
Local woman visits World War II plane she helped build
100-year-old Gladys Prochaska worked on wiring for the planes at a Detroit factory
Local woman visits World War II plane she helped build