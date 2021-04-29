Charges dropped in Valjon Foster murder case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Murder charges have been dropped in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing a University of Toledo student in 2019.

A judge dismissed a murder charge against Antonio Jones because witnesses wouldn’t cooperate in the case, according to prosecutors. Jones is accused of killing Start High School graduate and UT student Valjon Foster.

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors can have the matter heard in court at a later date. Prosecutors confirmed they will seek charges again in this case.

Still, the victim’s mother said her heart dropped when the prosecutor called her.

“I was angry, but a couple hours later, after really letting it sit and marinate, I’m just OK. God got the final say,” Deanna Hayes said.

Foster was shot in the 1900 block of Talbot in January 2019. Investigators said there was an altercation that the Toledo student tried to break up, but Jones allegedly shot Foster.

Jones was certified as an adult in the case.

The teenager hasn’t been walking the streets during this time, though. He’s behind bars, serving time for a robbery.

“He received the Foyer sentence for that and then he was also found guilty of another charge, legal conveyance. I’m out of that, it happened at the jail and he was sentenced for 17 months for that, so he’s incarcerated right now,” said Jones’ attorney, John Thebes.

Thebes is prepared for the prosecutors to bring the case back to court.

“It’s just a question of whether they want to proceed with the case or not,” he said.

In the meantime, Foster’s mom said she knows the passage of time will make it more difficult to get a conviction.

“I just want justice,” Hayes said. “So if you know anything, if you were there, to just come forth and tell what happened.”

