COVID-19 cases trending down for Lucas County but vaccination rates lag

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is moving in the right direction when it comes to its COVID-19 case numbers. The cases per capita have gone from 350 per 100,000 residents a couple of weeks ago to 299 per 100,000 this week.

Meanwhile, the daily case numbers have gone from 127 a day to around 60 cases per day.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, DPH says if the numbers stay consistent, this is good news.

“I caution you sometimes this data does lag,” he says. “But if this is a true trend we’re seeing and not an anomaly, we are definitely coming down in cases.”

Both the state of Ohio and Lucas County have nearly a 40% vaccination rate. This leaves the area significantly short of the 70% herd immunity needed to protect everyone and return life to normal.

There will be a Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic with walk-in availability at the Lucas County Rec Center on Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st from 9 am to 3 pm.

