Advertisement

Federal authorities investigate possible energy attack near White House

FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Federal agencies are investigating a mysterious possible energy attack near the White House.

Sources say the attack happened last year in November, near the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House.

Defense officials briefed lawmakers about the incident in Washington earlier this month. They reported one National Security Council official got sick from the attack.

The attack appears to be similar to dozens of invisible attacks overseas that have affected CIA and state department personnel. Those impacted suffered debilitating symptoms, including vertigo, ear popping and nausea.

Defense officials say there is a possibility Russia can be behind the attacks, but they do not have enough information to be sure.

In a statement, the White House said it is “working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels...
One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) recaps joint session speech
COVID: Vaccinations and case rates declining
Police tape / generic image
MSP investigating Hillsdale deputy in shooting of man and his dog
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Two deputies were fatally shot in a standoff at a home in Watauga County, North Carolina.
Officials: 5 dead, including 2 deputies, in hours-long standoff in Watauga County, NC