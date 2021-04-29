Advertisement

Findlay Municipal Court hosts suspended drivers license clinic

Get back driving privileges with the help of the court
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Municipal Court is hosting its third annual Driving Under Suspension Clinic on Thursday and Friday, aimed at assisting people with suspended licenses in obtaining a valid driver’s license or driving privileges while pursuing full reinstatement.

The court will be assisting individuals one-on-one by appointment only with their issues and the steps involved with their specific case. A BMV representative will also be available to process release paperwork, fees, and address any other BMV suspensions.

For those who might be in fear of not being able to back large fees, the Ohio BMV has implemented a fee debt reduction and amnesty program.

“Typically, the courts are not viewed as an instrument to be proactive in helping people,” said Judge Hackenberg of Findlay Municipal Courts. “Usually courts exist because people have found themselves in trouble with a complaint, citation or civil thing … so this is a chance for the courts to get out there and help people.”

DUS Clinic Hours

Thursday 9 – 11:30 a.m., 1:30 - 4 p.m.

Friday 9 -11 a.m.

Call: the Clerk of Courts office at 419-424-7141

*Appointment only

