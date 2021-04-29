Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan during a press conference.

The governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS health director Elizabeth Hertel.

In the press conference, Gov. Whitmer announced the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan to get the state back to normal.

The “MI Vacc to Normal” plan will use four vaccination-based milestones to guide steps required to get back to normal:

55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks: Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.

60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks: Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%. Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%. Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%. Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.

65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks: Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties. Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.

70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks: Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.



“On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe,” Gov. Whitmer said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

If new cases remain greater than 250 daily/million as a 7-day average in a Michigan Economic Recovery Committee (MERC) region at the time of implementing steps 2 through 3, MDHHS may delay implementation in that MERC region.

Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the MI Vacc to Normal Challenge to Michiganders. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

