Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer introduces MI Vacc to Normal challenge

The plan will use four vaccination-based milestones to guide steps required to get back to normal and loosen restrictions.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 at a Thursday morning press conference.(WJRT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on COVID-19 in Michigan during a press conference.

The governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS health director Elizabeth Hertel.

In the press conference, Gov. Whitmer announced the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan to get the state back to normal.

The “MI Vacc to Normal” plan will use four vaccination-based milestones to guide steps required to get back to normal:

  • 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks:
    • Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.
  • 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks:
    • Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%.
    • Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%.
    • Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%.
    • Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.
  • 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks:
    • Lifts all indoor % capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties.
    • Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.
  • 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks:
    • Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

“On our path to vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe,” Gov. Whitmer said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to rise to the challenge and be a part of the solution so we can continue our economic recovery and have the summer we all crave.”

If new cases remain greater than 250 daily/million as a 7-day average in a Michigan Economic Recovery Committee (MERC) region at the time of implementing steps 2 through 3, MDHHS may delay implementation in that MERC region.

Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the MI Vacc to Normal Challenge to Michiganders.
Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced the MI Vacc to Normal Challenge to Michiganders.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels...
One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Feds raid Giuliani’s home, office, escalating criminal probe
Taylor Kahle, 29 was walking with a date in San Diego when authorities say a man jumped from...
Woman, 29, killed after man jumps from parking structure, lands on her

Latest News

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Manslaughter, hazing, other charges among indictments in Stone Foltz death
13abc receives eight Emmy nominations
13abc receives eight Emmy nominations
Imagination Station announces reopening date
Murder charge dismissed in Valjon Foster case
Murder charges dismissed in Valjon Foster case
Clinic helps drivers get back privledges.
Findlay Municipal Court hosts suspended drivers license clinic