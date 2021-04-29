Imagination Station announces reopening date

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station will reopen to the public on Friday, May 28 with new health and safety guidelines.

The facility will open with the new KeyBank Discovery Theater, which features a 58-foot screen to allow for 3D, live streams, and more. Check out the premiere films here.

The remodeled Imagination Station includes a revamped concourse, a new location for the Science2Go gift shop complete with upscale and unique merchandise, and a new Barry Bagels location with more square footage, more seating, extended hours, and new menu items will open with the science center.

Some of the health and safety measures visitors can expect are:

The use of face masks at all times for visitors ages 5 and up and all Team members

Hand sanitizing stations

Social distancing practices

Comprehensive and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces, spaces, and exhibits

Temporary closure of some experiences where social distancing isn’t possible

Enhanced facility renovations including a technologically advanced HVAC system that uses ultraviolet light to kill and eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria, and a UV-light water sanitizing system Water Works that helps inactivate microorganisms and destroy viruses without adding chemicals.

