In Memory of John Fletcher: Move Over, Slow Down

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - He lost his life while working on the Ohio Turnpike. Now, one man’s legacy serves as a reminder: When you see flashing lights, move over and slow down. It’s the law.

“To this day, I still, there’s times I’ll be out on a job and a semi will go by me and something will just be right – If I’m working on a bridge, I’m still kind of leery,” says Nate Overmyer, who was working with a crew along the westbound lanes of the Turnpike near Fremont January 24, 2012, when a tractor-trailer crashed into them.

“I’m on the volunteer fire department here in Elmore,” Overmyer explained during a Zoom interview. “So I kind of went into that mode.”

John Fletcher was hit and killed while in a work zone along the @OhioTurnpike near Fremont January 24, 2012. During National Work Zone Awareness week, his co-workers are reminding drivers to move over and slow down. #NWZAK #WorkZoneSafety pic.twitter.com/KZFXLaHeIN — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) April 29, 2021

Overmyer says two of co-workers were seriously hurt. A third was John Fletcher. The father and husband did not survive.

This week, the final week of April 2021, is National Work Zone Awareness Week. Those with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission are reminding drivers to be alert behind the wheel.

“Now’s the time. It’s construction season. Drivers out there, please pay attention to these work zones,” says Brian Newbacher, spokesperson for The Ohio Turnpike. “We do not want any kind of a repeat of what happened in 2012 on the Ohio Turnpike.”

Overmyer, who is a maintenance worker for The Ohio Turnpike, says he escaped injury that day by hanging over the barrier. The memory of what happened stays with him, and Overmyer says he hopes the memory of John Fletcher encourages drivers to move over and slow down.

Below is a statement from Amy Fletcher, wife of John:

“He loved his job, for the most part. He thought he was helping people. He thought it was important and he liked that he played a big part in keeping his men safe as well as the motoring public. He would get frustrated, especially in winter when there’d be crashes out there, because he knew he and the guys were all working around the clock to make sure that the road was clear and it would frustrate him when people wouldn’t slow down, there’s only so much they can do to keep the road clear of snow and ice, yet people would drive 70 mph when the conditions weren’t great. His biggest concern and what would make him angry was people on their cell phones not paying attention and putting his and the guys he was in charge of in danger in the work zones. I often think of that truck driver that killed John and left Tony and Jim laying unconscious bleeding in the road. Does he ever think about what he did and how much we miss John? Did he go back to driving a truck? I mean, how do you live with yourself after you’ve killed someone and severely disabled others? It would be great to see him get out in public and discuss it with other drivers — to let them know if they’re tired and dozing off to pull over and not jeopardize someone else’s lives, to risk taking away some little kid’s Daddy. If HE would come forward and put his pain and his heartache out there for other drivers to see — I think that might help make a difference in how other over the road truck drivers look at their jobs and the risks they’re taking if their tired or distracted in any way. Honestly, I don’t know what it is going to take to get people to pay more attention, to slow down and be careful on the roads and just give these people working in our roadways a chance to make it home to their families every day. I mean, it’s like asking people to wear a mask. We know it can save lives. We know it’s just a little inconvenience to ask people to do the right thing, yet, they just can’t seem to get over someone else telling them what to do — like caring about another human being is too much to ask. It’s very disheartening, for me, because I know the pain and the loss me and our children feel — every single day. It does not get easier as time goes by. In fact, as the months turned into years, we just keep realizing how much HE is missing from our lives. The empty chair at the graduations, the vacations we never go on anymore, the delight he would have found in our every day activities. His Laugh. His smile. The funny things he’d say to brighten the room. We miss him.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.