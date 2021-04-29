MSP investigating Hillsdale deputy in shooting of man and his dog

READING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating a shooting involving a deputy from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The deputy’s name is not being released at this time.

According to a release from MSP, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a deputy from Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 6500 block of S. Edon after being dispatched to a dog at large complaint.

When the deputy made contact at the residence of the dog, the deputy was immediately attacked by the dog and bit. The deputy fired shots at the dog which resulted in killing the dog.

According to the release, the dog’s owner confronted the deputy with a knife afterward and was shot by the deputy and killed

The deceased suspect has been identified as Oscar Herrera, 32.

The deputy involved has over seven years of law enforcement experience and was treated at a local hospital for the dog bite injuries.

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section are conducting an investigation of the shooting, and the deputy is on administrative leave per Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office protocol while the investigation is underway. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Once complete, the investigation will be submitted to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

