Owens Community College awarded grant for STEM scholarships

The financial support will provide students with resources to prepare for in-demand jobs.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Students pursuing degrees in STEM at Owens Community College will be eligible for additional scholarships.

It’s all thanks to the Choose Ohio First (COF) Grant program announced by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

This grant will allow Owens to help even more students on their path to STEM careers.

The grant will provide $278,100 over five years to recruit and support cohorts of 10-15 students during their educational journey. Students pursuing one of Owens’ more than 75 STEM-focused degrees and certificates are awarded up to $1,500 per semester for fall and spring semesters only.

Part of the COF scholarship program at Owens includes a partnership with Bowling Green State University to assist students looking to transfer to BGSU to pursue a bachelor’s degree in STEM. This partnership provides a four-year degree pathway with an emphasis in robotics for the following programs:

• Mechatronics Engineering Technology

• Pre-Mechatronics Engineering Technology

• Electronics & Computer Engineering Technology

• Engineering Technology

The Choose Ohio First Scholarship Program is a $100 million investment to be awarded over five years, targeting universities and colleges recruiting Ohio residents into current STEM programs.

For more information about Owens’ School of STEM, please visit www.owens.edu/stem.

For more information on the Choose Ohio First program, visit www.ohiohighered.org/cof.

