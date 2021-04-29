Shortage of truckers may turn into shortage of gas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People have been driving less over the last year, meaning that there’s plenty of gas to go around, but there may not be enough drivers to get the fuel to the pump.

“So right now, what we have are people going back to work, people back on the roads, and we’re about to go into summer travel season,” says AAA senior specialist, Kara Hitchens.

AAA expects a sharp increase in fuel demand going into the summer months. However, there may not be enough tanker drivers to support that rapid change.

“As the pandemic hit, a lot of industries had to lay off folks, and we know that happened in trucking, as well,” says Hitchens.

Many drivers who usually delivers gasoline likely got jobs transporting other goods that were in demand. Now that gas is needed again, not just any driver can switch over. Driving a tanker requires special training.

AAA predicts that there may be some supply chain issues as people start to get back on the road.

“We’re not expecting it to be widespread, and really short-term,” says Hitchens.

But Chris Flores, vice president of Trucking People, a company that recruits workers for the trucking industry, says this is not a new issue. Trucking is a less popular career than it used to be.

“Now the older drivers are starting to retire, it’s harder and harder to find newer truck drivers because no one is looking into it as a career,” says Flores.

He says driver are in short supply across the board, not just tanker drivers. And the pandemic made it worse. Many didn’t want to risk driving into different hotspots, so they stopped working. Meanwhile, many training programs were suspended because putting two people in the cabin of a big rig prevents social distancing. This made it tough to fill the positions of those taking themselves off the road.

But even as the field becomes less popular, there is always a need for drivers.

“Just imagine you’re going to the store and you’re just wanting a toothbrush or toothpaste, and it’s not there because there’s no one there to deliver it. That’s how important it is,” says Flores.

According to Flores, many companies are offering better employment packages to entice new drivers. Owens Community College has a truck driving course. The next one starts June 2nd.

