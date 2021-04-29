Advertisement

“Zip Code Matters” documentary explores modern day segregation

By Kayla Molander
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a new documentary, The Fair Housing Center of Toledo examines how zip code can be one of the largest indicators of lifespan. We inherit our DNA from our parents, but also real estate and wealth, and the documentary probes the history of advantages, disadvantages, and segregation that comes with those inheritances.

“How can a zip code have more effect on your life determinants, on how long that you live, the health care that you receive, than your education, and genetic code?” asks The Fair Housing Center’s Sena Mourad-Friedman.

That is the question the center is trying to understand. In the new documentary “Zip Code Matters,” experts break down the history of housing policies and resource allocation that have been passed on for generation. They make the case that our history creates cycles of poverty and wealth that continue to exist today.

And that can be nearly impossible for an individual to break out of these constraints built into the system.

“You have to have boots with straps in order to lift yourself up by your boot straps,” says Mourad-Friedman.

This film has been in the works for years, but when the pandemic struck, production shifted primarily to Zoom. This created new challenges.

“How do we make this timeless and not a pandemic documentary?” asks Mourad-Friedman.

But this actually ended up opening new avenues for creativity. It also allowed the center and its production partner, Creadio, to bring in more voices from around the country, as it searched for ways to build a more equal tomorrow.

“It’s important for us, as a country, to understand how we got to where we’re at, in terms of segregated living patterns and to understand because they are man made, we can unmake them,” says Mourad-Friedman.

"Zip Code Matters" documentary explores modern day segregation
