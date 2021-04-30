4/30: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Patchy frost is possible to kick off the weekend, with Saturday morning lows near freezing -- though we’ll quickly heat up to the low-70s, with southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Sunday will be only a little less breezy, but a good 10 degrees warmer -- just ahead of more showers and a few storms Monday, with lingering rain possible for Mud Hens opening day Tuesday. Highs will cool back to the mid-60s by then, and stay there leading into next weekend.

