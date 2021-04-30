Advertisement

4/30: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Frosty start to a warm/windy weekend; rain returns Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy frost is possible to kick off the weekend, with Saturday morning lows near freezing -- though we’ll quickly heat up to the low-70s, with southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. Sunday will be only a little less breezy, but a good 10 degrees warmer -- just ahead of more showers and a few storms Monday, with lingering rain possible for Mud Hens opening day Tuesday. Highs will cool back to the mid-60s by then, and stay there leading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Eight people indicted in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
John Eichner enters not guilty plea in murder case
Charges dropped in Valjon Foster murder case
Police tape / generic image
MSP investigating Hillsdale deputy in shooting of man and his dog
Amber Eichner
Genoa man indicted on 28 counts in connection with wife’s murder

Latest News

A warm and windy weekend will give way to rain by Monday. Dan Smith has the latest.
4/30: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
April 30th Weather Forecast
April 30th Weather Forecast
Rain Today, Frost Tomorrow
April 30th Weather Forecast
April 30th Weather Forecast
April 30th Weather Forecast