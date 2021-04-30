Advertisement

Anatomage table gives WLS students an advantage in the classroom

Medical Academy students are using the high-tech tool to dissect and learn how the body works.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Medical Academy Students in Whitmer’s Career Tech program have a new high-tech tool to learn anatomy and physiology.

In December the district purchased an anatomage table. It allows them to dissect layers of the body.

The cadavers are real people who donated their bodies to science. Students say their generation prefers to put down the books and pick up technology to learn. The table cost 78-thousand dollars and was paid for by a grant. Students say having access to this high tech tool while learning is priceless.

