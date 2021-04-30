Advertisement

Anthony Dia to be honored at Ohio Peace Officer’s Memorial Ceremony

Ofc. Anthony Dia was killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident at the Home...
Ofc. Anthony Dia was killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident at the Home Depot on W. Alexis. (Source: Toledo Police Department). (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia will be one of seven police officers honored during the 2021 Peace Officer’s Memorial Ceremony, at 11 a.m. Thursday in London, Ohio.

Dia was killed in July 2019 during a call. The other six officers were also killed in the line of duty during 2019 and 2020.

The ceremony will honor the memory of 809 Ohio peace officers killed in the line of duty since 1823. It will be held at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Due to the continuing pandemic, public attendance will be limited to family members of those officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, along with their agency representatives and event participants. It will be available to watch via a live stream at this link.

