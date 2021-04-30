April 30th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early morning sunshine will get covered up by clouds late morning to early afternoon with a 40% chance of rain. Showers will clear the area by 2pm with afternoon sunshine and wind. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Patchy frost is likely tonight with a low in the low to middle 30s with calm winds and a clear sky. Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and windy. Wind gusts will be around 40 mph. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Sunday will be around 80. Rain becomes likely next week. Monday and Tuesday will bring the best chances of rain. A few more showers are possible on Wednesday.

