BGSU student in running for $10K college scholarship

Kailynn McComas trains for Nationals right in her kitchen.
Kailynn McComas trains for Nationals right in her kitchen.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University student has a chance to win a $10,000 college scholarship, and she needs your help.

Kailynn McComas recently finished tenth at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals.

She is in the running for the scholarship awarded by Up&Up Music Festivals & Monster Music. She made the Top 10 in this showdown for her weightlifting talent.

Each person can vote 3 times. Voting will be conducted via Yappa — a video or voice message voting system. The Top 10 Finalist with the most votes is awarded the grand prize. If she wins, she will randomly select a voter to win a $150 gift card!

Please visit https://www.10ktalentshowdown.com/students/kailynn-mccomas to vote.

