Calling all artists! The City of Toledo is looking for mural submissions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is looking for artists to create beautiful murals to spruce up sections of Water Street and the tunnels in Downtown Toledo. They accepting applications from large-scale mural artists who would then go on to create works at seven different sites throughout the city.

The murals would be created within the tunnels and at locations at the ProMedica Downtown campus and on a wall outside Imagination Station. There are both indoor and outdoor locations.

The project is open to any US resident, age 18 or over, and teams are welcome to apply. Applications are due by May 29 and selected artists will be notified on June 14.

If you’re interested in applying, you can check out the rest of the rules on their website.

