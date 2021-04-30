Advertisement

CCS holding raffle for weekend getaway at Cannaley Treehouse Village

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Courageous Community Services is holding a raffle where you can win a weekend stay at the Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark in Swanton.

CCS provides educational and inclusive recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families.

The prize package includes a stay at the ADA-accessible treehouse, a gift certificate from the Whitehouse Inn, and a game from Barnes and Noble.

The weekend getaway is scheduled for June 8 and 19. Raffle tickets will be sold until May 17 and are $25 a piece or six for $100. They can be purchased now at https://givebox.com/521075.

Proceeds from the raffle will directly support the 2021 summer camp program for children, teenagers, and adults of all ability levels.

“Courageous Community Services is excited to be able to offer this opportunity,” said Executive Director Laura Kuhlenbeck. “I want to thank the community for supporting CCS to help make our summer camp program memorable and safe for children and adults throughout the area.”

