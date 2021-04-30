Cleveland Browns GM welcomes baby on Day 1 of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a tiny new team member!

Andrew Berry, general manager of the Browns, and his wife, Brittan, welcomed their little girl Thursday morning.

Eden Ruth Berry didn’t want to miss a moment of the NFL Draft... so she came early!

Baby Berry was born on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, despite her parents asking her to wait.

Well, if you are wondering who the real first round pick is of the 2021 NFL Draft...

Meet Eden.

Came on 🏈Draft Day🏈, exactly like we asked her NOT to. https://t.co/rEd1Z6If4k — Brittan Berry (@brittanberry) April 29, 2021

