Cleveland Browns GM welcomes baby on Day 1 of NFL Draft
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a tiny new team member!
Andrew Berry, general manager of the Browns, and his wife, Brittan, welcomed their little girl Thursday morning.
Eden Ruth Berry didn’t want to miss a moment of the NFL Draft... so she came early!
Baby Berry was born on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, despite her parents asking her to wait.
