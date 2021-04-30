Advertisement

Cleveland Browns GM welcomes baby on Day 1 of NFL Draft

Eden Berry with her parents, Andrew and Brittan. Baby Berry was born on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. (Source: Cleveland Browns via Twitter)(CLEVELAND BROWNS)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have a tiny new team member!

Andrew Berry, general manager of the Browns, and his wife, Brittan, welcomed their little girl Thursday morning.

Eden Ruth Berry didn’t want to miss a moment of the NFL Draft... so she came early!

Baby Berry was born on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, despite her parents asking her to wait.

