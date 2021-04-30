Advertisement

Escaped murder suspect arrested after Atlanta news crew spots him

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover....
This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Jsaan Carlos Strover. Strover, an Arizona murder suspect, broke away from deputies at Atlanta’s airport and escaped into nearby woods Thursday, April 29, 2021, touching off a massive search for the fugitive. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A local television news crew says it spotted an Arizona murder suspect and flagged police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.

A reporter for WSB-TV says he and a photojournalist saw 20-year-old Jsaan Strover as they were driving down a road near the Atlanta airport late Thursday.

The reporter says they flagged down nearby police and filmed the suspect being recaptured. Strover was wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

He had gotten away from two Maricopa County deputies at the Atlanta airport while they were dropping off a rental car earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Eight people indicted in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz
Charges dropped in Valjon Foster murder case
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Police tape / generic image
MSP investigating Hillsdale deputy in shooting of man and his dog
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line

Latest News

Toledo Humane Society provides top care for sheltered animals ready to be adopted!
Meet your next furry family member, Happy National Adopt-A-Sheltered-Pet Day!
Participating McDonald's stores will offer a free baked good with a purchase to teachers next...
McDonald’s offering free baked good during Teacher Appreciation Week
Under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice is making...
Biden's DOJ flexes muscle with series of noteworthy moves
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens