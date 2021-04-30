Advertisement

Genoa man indicted on 28 counts in connection with wife’s murder

Amber Eichner
Amber Eichner(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her in the backyard of a south Toledo home has been indicted by an Ottawa County Grand Jury.

John Eichner, 43, was indicted on 28 various counts. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering.

John Eichner is currently in the Ottawa County Jail facing charges of child endangerment and...
John Eichner is currently in the Ottawa County Jail facing charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence.(WTVG)

Eicher is accused of killing his wife, Amber Eichner, 34, after authorities found a body believed to be her buried in the backyard of a Toledo home. Amber Eichner was missing for two weeks before the body was found. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office ruled the body had been strangled to death.

John Eichner also allegedly abandoned the couple’s four daughters in Tennessee. He pleaded not guilty to four charges of endangering children in Ottawa County Municipal Court.

He appeared in court Wednesday, with a judge setting bail at more than $1 million.

