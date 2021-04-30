Advertisement

McDonald’s offering free baked good during Teacher Appreciation Week

Participating McDonald's stores will offer a free baked good with a purchase to teachers next...
Participating McDonald's stores will offer a free baked good with a purchase to teachers next week.(Source: McDonald's)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers are in line to get a treat from local McDonald’s restaurants during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7. Participating restaurants will offer a free bakery menu item with any purchase during the week for teachers.

The offer includes new baked goods, including the cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter. A valid school ID for the 2020-2021 school year must be shown.

“Over the last year and a half, the teaching community has stepped up in a big way, and we know how much it took to continue keeping the students engaged and classes going throughout all of the shifts and turbulence,” said Tamer Metawa, McDonald’s owner/operator of the Airport Hwy. location in Holland. “As local business owners, we are honored to give this small token of appreciation to our teachers as a way to say, ‘Thank you.’”

Participating McDonald's locations are offering a free baked goods with a purchase to teachers...
Participating McDonald's locations are offering a free baked goods with a purchase to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.(McDonald's)

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Eight people indicted in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz
Charges dropped in Valjon Foster murder case
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Police tape / generic image
MSP investigating Hillsdale deputy in shooting of man and his dog
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line

Latest News

Toledo Humane Society provides top care for sheltered animals ready to be adopted!
Meet your next furry family member, Happy National Adopt-A-Sheltered-Pet Day!
Furry friends offer pandemic relief and comfort.
Toledo Humane Society celebrates National Adopt a Sheltered Pet Day
Eight people indicted in BGSU hazing death
Eight indicted in BGSU hazing incident
Criminal charges filed in BGSU hazing death
Criminal charges filed in BGSU hazing death