McDonald’s offering free baked good during Teacher Appreciation Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Teachers are in line to get a treat from local McDonald’s restaurants during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7. Participating restaurants will offer a free bakery menu item with any purchase during the week for teachers.

The offer includes new baked goods, including the cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin, and apple fritter. A valid school ID for the 2020-2021 school year must be shown.

“Over the last year and a half, the teaching community has stepped up in a big way, and we know how much it took to continue keeping the students engaged and classes going throughout all of the shifts and turbulence,” said Tamer Metawa, McDonald’s owner/operator of the Airport Hwy. location in Holland. “As local business owners, we are honored to give this small token of appreciation to our teachers as a way to say, ‘Thank you.’”

Participating McDonald's locations are offering a free baked goods with a purchase to teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7. (McDonald's)

