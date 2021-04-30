Metroparks Meetup: Arbor Day at Fallen Timbers Battlefield

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday is Arbor Day for everyone, but every day is Arbor Day at Metroparks Toledo, where workers and volunteers are reforesting parks across Lucas County.

Employees from Owens Corning recently helped plant trees at Fallen Timbers Battlefield.

“They love Metroparks,” says Owens Corning community affairs lead Ann Malak. “They love taking their family out and just enjoying the parks. And they were really excited to actually be a part of giving back to the community.”

Metroparks has an ultimate goal of planting a million trees. Just at Fallen Timbers, they’ve planted 39,000 saplings since 2009.

“In the time of climate change, this is something that gives us an opportunity to try and build back what we would have had in the area historically,” says Metroparks Toledo natural resources manager Tim Gallaher.

All the trees planted are native to the area: maple, oak, hickory, and others. For the next seven years or so, baby saplings planted this year will be protected by tree shelters. Then in 20 years, the land should be a forest complete with all the other plants and wildlife that follow where the trees grow.

“This area would have predominantly been nothing but forest from here maybe down to the Ohio Rivers,” says Gallaher.

“I would just encourage other corporations, if they have not had the opportunity to get out here, to bring their employees out,” says Malak. “It’s a great opportunity for them to do something fun, engage in the community, and give back. Help save our environment.”

Learn more about Metropark’s reforestation efforts, and how you can help, on their website.

