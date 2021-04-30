Ottawa Hills’ Genzman hurls his way to the top

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills hurler Jack Genzman is solely focused on pitching as he works through the Green Bears program.

“For me its always been pitching, the aspect of throwing a ball at a batter and making them look silly,” said Genzman.

“He believes he’s going to win and when he’s pitching the team believes he’s going to win. We’re really pleased with his development so far and he’s one of the very few guys we’ve had that’s a pitcher only so he spends his time focusing on pitching, his routine and mechanics and throwing bullpens. Consequently I think it’s helped him get off to a really good start,” Head Coach Chris Hardman mentioned.

The juniors confidence continues to grow every time he takes the mound, dealing his way to the top of the TAAC standings.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.