Advertisement

Ottawa Hills’ Genzman hurls his way to the top

Jack Genzman is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.
Jack Genzman is the 13abc Athlete of the Week.(WTVG)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills hurler Jack Genzman is solely focused on pitching as he works through the Green Bears program.

“For me its always been pitching, the aspect of throwing a ball at a batter and making them look silly,” said Genzman.

“He believes he’s going to win and when he’s pitching the team believes he’s going to win. We’re really pleased with his development so far and he’s one of the very few guys we’ve had that’s a pitcher only so he spends his time focusing on pitching, his routine and mechanics and throwing bullpens. Consequently I think it’s helped him get off to a really good start,” Head Coach Chris Hardman mentioned.

The juniors confidence continues to grow every time he takes the mound, dealing his way to the top of the TAAC standings.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Bond set for husband accused of wife’s murder
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Manslaughter, hazing, other charges among indictments in Stone Foltz death
Toledo Police investigate a shooting that injured one person on the 3500 block of Brussels...
One person dead after overnight shooting on Auburn
William Hill shows off his backyard gun range at a home on Providence Neapolis Swanton Road.
Backyard gun range causes divide near Lucas Fulton Co. line
Emmalyn Rowan is battling Congenital Heart Disease, medical staff explain a new heart is the...
Heart transplant gives 2-year old Toledo girl a second chance at life

Latest News

A University of Toledo study has found that the common lilac has been blooming about one day...
Earlier lilac blooms spur local climate change research
There has been lots of work done lately to revitalize the Junction neighborhood.
“Zip Code Matters” documentary explores modern day segregation
houses
"Zip Code Matters" documentary explores modern day segregation
The plane is part of the collection at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Museum
Local woman visits World War II plane she helped build