Toledo Humane Society celebrates National Adopt a Sheltered Pet Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our furry friends have played a key role in comfort and relief during the pandemic, giving us yet another reason to celebrate National Adopt a Sheltered Pet Day.

The Toledo Humane Society brings in up to 80 new pets each week, many adopted within 1-2 days. The most popular animals adopted within 24 hours are the puppies, kittens, and small breeds, but they also have bunnies, horses, hamsters, and other pets including livestock.

The pets are kept in top shape with a full vet staff, clinic, and a surgical suite to provide all instantaneous care for their sweet friends, just waiting for that perfect family to scoop them up.

“I would say the secret that most people overlook most of the time are our seniors. You can never count out a senior dog or cat and say, ‘Oh, they won’t be around long, I don’t want to deal with that,’ because I would say our seniors love in a way that most people could never understand,” said Abbey Hall, Development Manager.

The shelter affirms they learn as much history as possible regarding each animal with extensive medical and past research, along with in-house vets, medical and surgical teams to provide instantaneous care before finding their forever family.

The process is simple, you go online and check out their roster of furry friends -- fill out an adoption application and for those who are ready to adopt the same day or within 24 hours, they can walk right in and take home their friends within an hour.

Anyone who is interested in adopting a furry friend can contact the Toledo Humane Society to set up an appointment, go to toledohumane.org.

