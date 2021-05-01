Advertisement

May 1st, 2021 Weather Forecast

Roaring Winds Today, Reaching 80 Again Tomorrow
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Howling winds are the story today, with sustained winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny for your Saturday, with a high of 70 degrees. Temperatures fall into the mid-50s overnight.

Sunday calls for sunscreen and light clothing, as the thermometer is expected to return to the low 80s. Winds remain breezy, coming from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds redevelop late Sunday, as a system moves in early Monday morning.

Your work week begins on a soggy and cooler note, with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. Highs reach the low 70s on Monday, falling into the mid-60s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Eichner
Genoa man indicted on 28 counts in connection with wife’s murder
A man has barricaded himself inside an East Toledo home Friday night, April 30.
TPD: Man barricaded inside East Toledo home
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Eight people indicted in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Police tape / generic image
MSP investigating Hillsdale deputy in shooting of man and his dog

Latest News

May 1st Forecast - 13abc
May 1st Forecast - 13abc
A warm and windy weekend will give way to rain by Monday. Dan Smith has the latest.
4/30: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast
4/30: Dan's Friday 11pm Forecast
A warm and windy weekend will give way to rain by Monday. Dan Smith has the latest.
4/30: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast