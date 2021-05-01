May 1st, 2021 Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Howling winds are the story today, with sustained winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny for your Saturday, with a high of 70 degrees. Temperatures fall into the mid-50s overnight.

Sunday calls for sunscreen and light clothing, as the thermometer is expected to return to the low 80s. Winds remain breezy, coming from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds redevelop late Sunday, as a system moves in early Monday morning.

Your work week begins on a soggy and cooler note, with rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. Highs reach the low 70s on Monday, falling into the mid-60s by Tuesday.

