More than 1,000 without power in Oregon and Toledo

Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oregon, Ohio (WTVG) - More than one thousand customers are without power in Oregon and Toledo, according to Toledo Edison Outage Map.

The outage occurred Saturday afternoon and the cause is under investigation, according to First Energy.

The Outage Map shows about 1,154 customers are without power, as of Saturday afternoon.

The estimated time of restoration is approximately 2:30p.m.

To check for updates, click HERE.

