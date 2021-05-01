Resident input sought for Junction neighborhood, McClinton Nunn Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighborhood transformation is the plan in the Junction neighborhood of Toledo. On Friday residents of the area were able to give input on what the McClinton Nunn homes and the surrounding neighborhood could look like.

As the kids enjoyed their time with balloons, the adults had some more serious business to attend to which was getting their input, started with what they want.

“Better, more security around the neighborhood,” said Tamisha Moore, McClinton Nunn resident.

“That’s good that they’re going to improve because you’ve got to feel safe,” said Corrina Baker, McClinton Nunn resident.

“In order for the older and the younger ones to get along you must have safety,” said Melvin Mosley Jr., McClinton Nunn resident.

This area is part of the Choice Neighborhood Program. Lucas Metropolitan Housing has received federal money for the planning steps to make this a neighborhood of choice.

“What this should look like? This should look like exactly as the residents are envisioning this community to look like into the future,” said Joaquin Cintron Vega, CEO of Lucas Metropolitan Housing.

The Junction neighborhood is bordered by Dorr street, I-75, Campbell avenue to the south and Brown avenue to the west. Some of the most basic requests this group have are grocery stores.

“We always had some place to go and get food when it was close by. People didn’t have a way to get there, they could walk to Kroger,” said Mosley.

With all the suggestions and all the requests, residents there hope their voices will be heard.

“I hope so. I think they will because people are getting tired. You’ve got to be safe and people are getting tired. We’re older people now so it’s really important for us to have a good place to live. And a good neighborhood where you won’t be worried if you go here someone is going to shoot you or take your car or whatever,” said Baker.

The Lucas Housing Authority will take all these data and put together plans over the next year or so. That’s when it’s all submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to see if they’ll receive the over $30 million to make it all happen.

