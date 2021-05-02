10-year-old golfer hits hole-in-one

BEDFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - The odds of an average golfer hitting a hole-in-one are 1 in 12,500 according to the National Hole-In-One Registry. You can now add one local 10-year-old to that list.

Jimmy Gentry is a 4th grader at Monroe Rd. Elementary in Bedford Twp., Michigan. He’s been working on his golf game the past two years at Bedford Hills Golf Club thanks to his dad and his older sister, Gracie, who is on the golf team at St. Mary Catholic Central in Monroe, MI.

When Gracie, 16, went to play a quick nine holes for practice at Bedford Hills, she brought along her little brother. On the 9th hole of the “Irish” course, Jimmy teed off with a 7 iron from 110 yards out and said a prayer.

Jimmy Gentry, 10, hit a hole-in-one when his older sister Gracie took him golfing at Bedford Hills Golf Club.

“I was doing good at first,” said Jimmy. “I got to the ninth hole and I swung it, hold it there for three second just praying for it to go in, make a hole in one, and it went in.”

“I kind of felt like it was going to be a hole-in-one, and I was like, ‘Crap. If it’s a hole-in-one, he’s going to beat me.’ So, then I was like, ‘Please don’t be a hole-in-one!’ And then it ended up being one and I was super happy for him.”

So, how does a 10-year-old celebrate a hole-in-one? Well, you’ll have to watch the video for his answer.

