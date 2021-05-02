Advertisement

10-year-old golfer hits hole-in-one

The Bedford Twp. 4th grader was golfing with his sister
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - The odds of an average golfer hitting a hole-in-one are 1 in 12,500 according to the National Hole-In-One Registry. You can now add one local 10-year-old to that list.

Jimmy Gentry is a 4th grader at Monroe Rd. Elementary in Bedford Twp., Michigan. He’s been working on his golf game the past two years at Bedford Hills Golf Club thanks to his dad and his older sister, Gracie, who is on the golf team at St. Mary Catholic Central in Monroe, MI.

When Gracie, 16, went to play a quick nine holes for practice at Bedford Hills, she brought along her little brother. On the 9th hole of the “Irish” course, Jimmy teed off with a 7 iron from 110 yards out and said a prayer.

Jimmy Gentry, 10, hit a hole-in-one when his older sister Gracie took him golfing at Bedford...
Jimmy Gentry, 10, hit a hole-in-one when his older sister Gracie took him golfing at Bedford Hills Golf Club.

“I was doing good at first,” said Jimmy. “I got to the ninth hole and I swung it, hold it there for three second just praying for it to go in, make a hole in one, and it went in.”

So, how does a 10-year-old celebrate a hole-in-one? Well, you’ll have to watch the video for his answer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has barricaded himself inside an East Toledo home Friday night, April 30.
TPD: Man barricaded inside East Toledo home
More than 1,000 without power in Oregon and Toledo
Amber Eichner
Genoa man indicted on 28 counts in connection with wife’s murder
Dr. Peter Jassal lost two uncles and an aunt during the past week due to COVID in India.
Local M.D. loses 3 family members in India to COVID
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River

Latest News

The annual Angel Walk honors those lost to addiction
Hundreds gather for Angel Walk to honor lives lost to addiction
Driving range practice for Jimmy Gentry, 10, who hit a hole-in-one
10-year-old golfer hits hole-in-one
The Genoa community is mourning the loss of a wife and mother. Amber Eichner went missing for...
Loved ones remember Amber Eichner
Students from Hondros College of Nursing graduated Saturday and will soon help fill a nursing...
Next-generation of front line workers graduate nursing school