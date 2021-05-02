Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.

