5/1: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Sunday will see those gusty southwest winds continue, warming us up to the low-80s... just ahead of plenty of rain moving in by Monday morning. At least 1/2″ to 1″ is likely through Tuesday. We’re keeping a close eye on whether those showers/storms will clear out in time for the Mud Hens opener Tuesday evening... so far, the rain is sticking around for first pitch. Highs will otherwise cool to the mid-60s to close out the week on a drier note.

