5/2: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Showers/storms Monday and Tuesday; cooler to close out the week
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Our generally dry, warm weekend comes to an abrupt end with showers moving in by sunrise Monday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, mostly south/west of Toledo, through the afternoon. Tuesday will see more scattered storms develop closer to Toledo later in the day -- awfully close to the Mud Hens opener. If you’re heading out to the game, have a backup plan just in case. Each day to follow will carry a low chance of showers as well, with highs leveling out near 60 degrees.

