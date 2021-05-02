5/2: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Our generally dry, warm weekend comes to an abrupt end with showers moving in by sunrise Monday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, mostly south/west of Toledo, through the afternoon. Tuesday will see more scattered storms develop closer to Toledo later in the day -- awfully close to the Mud Hens opener. If you’re heading out to the game, have a backup plan just in case. Each day to follow will carry a low chance of showers as well, with highs leveling out near 60 degrees.

