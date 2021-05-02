Advertisement

May 2nd, 2021 - Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Temperatures Hit Low 80s Today, Rain Arrives Overnight
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Soak in the heat while we have it! Temperatures rise to the low 80s for your Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Another breezy day is in store, with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. A system is approaching from the south, which will bring rain showers after Midnight tonight.

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms linger on Monday and Tuesday. While there will be moments of dry skies and breaks in the clouds, you’ll want your rain jacket both days. Locations along and south of US-6 fall under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday. The marginal risk pushes north on Tuesday, where most of our Ohio counties fall under this advisory. The main threats both days include strong winds and lightning.

Temperatures fall into the low 70s on Monday, with highs only in the mid-60s by Tuesday.

