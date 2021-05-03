ANSAT Senior heads to Alaska to study and help sea animals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A TPS student wants to do her part in making sure animals thrive on the planet.

Ruth Posta is a senior at Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo.

Posta will attend Alaska Pacific University to major in Marine Environmental Science.

Her goal is to help rehab and save sea animals.

“Everything in the world has its own individual purpose and niche,” Posta said. “If one species becomes extinct, that’s something we won’t get back. Making sure we can help in anyway we can - as humans we do a lot of damage as well - so anyway I can help give back is something I want to do.

Ruth is graduating with honors and 44 college credits. When she arrives on the campus in Alaska she will be a sophomore.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.