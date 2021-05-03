Eichner pleads not guilty to all charges, bond set for Genoa man accused of killing wife

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - John Eichner, the Genoa man accused of murdering his wife, entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces on Monday morning in Ottawa County.

Eichner was appointed an attorney as well. A judge set his bond at $1.5 million. He was ordered to have no contact with all of the victim’s family, including his children.

Eichner, 43, was indicted last week on 28 various counts. He is charged with aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, 11 counts of tampering with evidence, 10 counts of possession of criminal tools, and four counts of money laundering. He also faces four counts of endangering children.

He will be back in court on May 27 for a pretrial hearing.

Eichner allegedly killed his wife, Amber Eicher, and buried her body in the backyard of a south Toledo home.

