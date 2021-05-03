Fire displaces Oregon family from home

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon family is safe tonight after their house caught fire.

The Oregon fire chief says the fire happened at a home along the 3000 block of Hazelton Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s attached garage and spread. The family was home at the time but thanks to some people passing by, who alerted them of the fire, they were able to get out safely. The family’s 2 dogs and 2 cats were also able to escape the smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

