Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-75 near I-475 on Sunday, May 2.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-75
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
More than 1,000 without power in Oregon and Toledo

Latest News

The whimsical series for children ages 3-5 starts airing Monday and centers on the adventures...
New kids’ TV show emerges from the Mister Rogers universe
FILE – Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
Facebook oversight board to rule on suspended Trump account
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Medical staff is coping with the growing catastrophe in India due to lack of oxygen.
Lack of oxygen is killing COVID-19 patients in India
FILE - In this May 30, 1968, file photo, Bobby Unser celebrates winning the 52nd running of the...
Bobby Unser, 3-time Indianapolis 500 winner, dies at 87