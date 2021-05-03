Advertisement

Lucas Co. remains the highest incidence county for COVID in Ohio

Gov. DeWine gives updates on coronavirus cases, deaths, response
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While Lucas County still has the highest incidence of new COVID cases in the state, Ohio as a whole has seen its new cases continue to drop, new data showed Monday.

The county’s 1,157 cases over the past two weeks put it well above the statewide average of 147 cases per 100,000 residents.

Despite having the worst number in Ohio, they’re still dramatically better than the wave over the winter.

Meanwhile, Lucas Co. is in the top 25% of counties for vaccination, numbers that continue to climb in Ohio.

Hospitalizations continue to drop as well.

