May 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with rain in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight. Most of Tuesday morning will be dry. Showers return late afternoon and evening. Rain will continue to be likely at times into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Highs will be around 70 on Tuesday. A few showers are possible on Thursday and again Saturday night into Sunday. Highs late week into the weekend will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

