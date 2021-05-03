Ohio welcomes the “Summer of Golf”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Buckeye State is set to host six pro golf tournaments this summer, turning 2021 into the Summer of Golf. That list includes two events coming to the Glass City: the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana, which comes to Highland Meadows golf course July 5-11, and the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club from August 31 – Sept. 6.

The Solheim Cup will feature some of the best female golfers in the world as teams representing the U.S. and Europe will square off, playing for global bragging rights.

Tournament director Becky Newell is working with health officials to make sure the tournament is done safely for everyone, including masks and social distancing.

“When we welcome our fans from around the world, we want to make sure we are following protocols, that we are safe, and we want to be able to celebrate the USA, golf in northwest Ohio, and golf in Ohio come this fall,” says Newell.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Development Services Agency launched the Ohio Professional Golf Trail this spring for the occasion. Director Lydia Mihalik says the trail includes places across the state for golf fans and even non-fans to eat, stay, and play.

“We are very excited to be able to show off some of the best golf that the world has to offer,” says Mihalik. “These tournaments are going to highlight the state’s great golf courses, as well as showcase our communities as travel destinations that visitors will want to return to again and again.”

The other tournaments include the PGA’s Memorial Tournament present by Nationwide in Columbus May 31 - June 6, the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in Akron June 23-27, and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus August 23-29.

