Ottawa Hills High School ranks second in state, tops in area

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills High School once again ranked among the best schools in the state according to the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings.

The school ranked second in the state in the most recent rankings, good for No. 122 in the nation. Ottawa Hills ranked in the top-10 in College Readiness Index, College Curriculum Breadth Index, and Math and Reading Proficiency.

Only Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati ranked ahead of Ottawa Hills in Ohio. Rounding out the top-10 are Wyoming, Bexley, Solon, Madeira, Indian Hill, Chagrin Falls, Oakwood, and Hudson.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, was the top-ranked school in the nation.

In the Toledo area, Perrysburg ranked second, Northview was third, Evergreen was fourth, and Southview was fifth. Rounding out the top-10 in Toledo were Anthony Wayne (6), Archbold (7), Toledo Technology Academy (8), Springfield (9), and Maumee (10).

International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township was Michigan’s top-ranked school.

