Advertisement

Ottawa Hills High School ranks second in state, tops in area

Ottawa Hills campus, July 2020.
Ottawa Hills campus, July 2020.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills High School once again ranked among the best schools in the state according to the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings.

The school ranked second in the state in the most recent rankings, good for No. 122 in the nation. Ottawa Hills ranked in the top-10 in College Readiness Index, College Curriculum Breadth Index, and Math and Reading Proficiency.

Only Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati ranked ahead of Ottawa Hills in Ohio. Rounding out the top-10 are Wyoming, Bexley, Solon, Madeira, Indian Hill, Chagrin Falls, Oakwood, and Hudson.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, was the top-ranked school in the nation.

In the Toledo area, Perrysburg ranked second, Northview was third, Evergreen was fourth, and Southview was fifth. Rounding out the top-10 in Toledo were Anthony Wayne (6), Archbold (7), Toledo Technology Academy (8), Springfield (9), and Maumee (10).

International Academy of Macomb in Clinton Township was Michigan’s top-ranked school.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
More than 1,000 without power in Oregon and Toledo
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Students from Hondros College of Nursing graduated Saturday and will soon help fill a nursing...
Next-generation of front line workers graduate nursing school

Latest News

The Believe Center is hosting everything from basketball and dance camps to DJ and garden camps...
Summer Camps give parents relief from 24/7 pandemic care
Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-75 near I-475 on Sunday, May 2.
Two sent to hospital after Sunday night crash on I-75
Dozens of minority youth-owned businesses set up shop on Dorr Street
Pop-up shop promotes minority-owned businesses
5/2: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast