Advertisement

Police: 2 women, man dead in domestic shooting near Miami

By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Florida say three people died and a man was wounded in a shooting that led to a brief standoff at a home southwest of Miami.

Police were called to the neighborhood around 5 p.m. Sunday.

They say a man ran to a neighbor’s house, telling them he was shot by his son. Two children also escaped the home, getting out safely.

Officers tried to make contact with the shooter before hearing another gunshot.

A SWAT team then forced its way inside and found the bodies of two women and a man, believed to be the gunman.

The father was hospitalized in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
More than 1,000 without power in Oregon and Toledo
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
Students from Hondros College of Nursing graduated Saturday and will soon help fill a nursing...
Next-generation of front line workers graduate nursing school

Latest News

FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday,...
Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B
.Tiffany Warman, 32, was arrested on April 29 and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Toledo woman charged in January fentanyl overdose death
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, people drink outdoors on the patio of Big Dean's...
Restaurant survival hopes pick up as $28.6B in grants begin
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; Tupelo hit at night
Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction