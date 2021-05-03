Pratt pleads guilty, will serve prison time for shooting that left man paralyzed
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of an April 2020 shooting has been found guilty of felonious assault after changing his plea last month.
Melvon Pratt will serve a minimum of six years and a maximum of nine years in prison.
Pratt was arrested in May 2020. Authorities accused him of a shooting at the Greenbelt Place Apartments that left Dontayveon Jones paralyzed.
