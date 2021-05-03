Pratt pleads guilty, will serve prison time for shooting that left man paralyzed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of an April 2020 shooting has been found guilty of felonious assault after changing his plea last month.

Melvon Pratt will serve a minimum of six years and a maximum of nine years in prison.

Pratt was arrested in May 2020. Authorities accused him of a shooting at the Greenbelt Place Apartments that left Dontayveon Jones paralyzed.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.