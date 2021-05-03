Advertisement

Summer Camps give parents relief from 24/7 pandemic care

By Ashley Bornancin
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As summer approaches, parents are getting excited to get their kids off the screen and back into summer camps now finally back open.

The Believe Center is one of the community centers hosting dozens of camps, from gardening, basketball, and fishing to STEM camps, boxing, and DJ camps for teens.

Believe Center leaders say it’s important to get our kids back into structure and routine from a difficult year of adjustment. They aimed to keep these camps affordable at just $25 for the 4-day experience, which they call a “home away from home.”

“They’re not as worried as when they’re at home or at school, and we always tell them this is the place where they don’t have to be stressed,” said Elaina Hernandez, Believe Center Program Director. “A lot of our kids have a lot of anxiety, they’re worried about going out, they’re worried about going places, they’re scared for that. But when they’re here, they can just be comfortable and feel safe and that’s really important to us.”

It’s also important to give parents relief from the constant 24/7 care the pandemic has forced families into.

“I’m a parent so I have a kid that goes here and I would love for this program to be up and running soon, that way I don’t have to worry about him being involved in nonsense, gangs, none of that stuff,” says parent Mark Scott, who enrolled his son in every program the Believe Center offers.

The Believe Center will be hosting a camp fair Friday, May 14th. Other summer camps in the area include ones at the Metro Parks, YMCA, Boys and Girls Club, and more. To read up on all the summer camps, check out “Mom on the go in Holy Toledo,” blog: .https://momonthegoinholytoledo.com .

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

